 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News