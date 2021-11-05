This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
