For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
