Nov. 6, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

