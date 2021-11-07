This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
