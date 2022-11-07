This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
