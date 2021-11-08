This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see h…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Sunday. It should reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The N…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday. I…