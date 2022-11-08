Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.