For the drive home in North Platte: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 31F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Lookin…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see h…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
North Platte folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
North Platte's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorro…