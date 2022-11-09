North Platte's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 27F. S winds shifting to NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Thursday. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 11 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the North Pla…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast.…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.