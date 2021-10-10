 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

