This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
