Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.