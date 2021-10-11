For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temp…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a dras…
North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day to…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte w…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks …
In a world first, a drone called a Saildrone captured video from inside a hurricane. See the video here.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a d…