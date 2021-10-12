Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Thunderstorms and gusty winds in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 38F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with winds reaching 28 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.