This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
