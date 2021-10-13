Oct. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.