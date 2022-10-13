Oct. 13, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Friday. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.