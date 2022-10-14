 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 40F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News