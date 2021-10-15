 Skip to main content
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Clear skies. Scattered frost possible. Low near 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. North Platte will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

