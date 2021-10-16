Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.