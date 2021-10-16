 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in North Platte: Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News