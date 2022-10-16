North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
