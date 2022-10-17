This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
This evening in North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the No…
North Platte's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. S…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 39F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mp…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Hard freeze expected. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild tempera…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…