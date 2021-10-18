This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is only a…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…