Oct. 18, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.