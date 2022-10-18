North Platte's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Hard freeze expected. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
