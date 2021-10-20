Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. There is only a…
This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the f…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Monday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temp…