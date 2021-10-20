Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.