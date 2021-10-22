 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News