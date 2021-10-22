Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds overnight. Low around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.