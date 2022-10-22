This evening in North Platte: Clear. Low near 40F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 22, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
