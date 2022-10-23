This evening in North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
