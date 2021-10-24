 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News