This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
