This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in North Platte. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 25, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
