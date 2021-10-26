This evening in North Platte: Thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 26, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
