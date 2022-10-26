 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 26, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

For the drive home in North Platte: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 37F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

