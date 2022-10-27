 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News