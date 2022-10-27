For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 27, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
