Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

