 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 28, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening's outlook for North Platte: A mostly clear sky. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News