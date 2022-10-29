Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.