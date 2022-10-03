Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.