This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 3, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Ten percent may not sound like a lot, but 10% of 20 inches is 2 inches, which is a lot of rain, especially on top of the 20 inches that already fell.
🎧 Learn how communities prepare for natural disasters on the latest Across the Sky podcast.
