 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

Oct. 30, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 42 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News