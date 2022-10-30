Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
