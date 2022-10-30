 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 30, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

