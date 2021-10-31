Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Rain showers in the evening mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.