This evening's outlook for North Platte: Rain showers in the evening mixing with and changing to steady snow overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Monday, North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 31, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
