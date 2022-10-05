Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. North Platte folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 5, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
