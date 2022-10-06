Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 34F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
