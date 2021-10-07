Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.