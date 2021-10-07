This evening's outlook for North Platte: Mainly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Oct. 7, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a dras…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Drought, heat waves, hurricanes are taking a toll on fall's colors.