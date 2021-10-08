Oct. 8, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Mainly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the North Platte area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.