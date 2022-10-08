This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 8, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
