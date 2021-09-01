Sep. 1, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte

This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early with thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 68F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Thursday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.