This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
