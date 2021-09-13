North Platte's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tuesday, there is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 13, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
