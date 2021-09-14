North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for North Platte
