North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
