Sep. 14, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Thursday, North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.