Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte

North Platte's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in North Platte Friday. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

